UPDATE 3-Dutch-led tax probes anger Swiss, Credit Suisse says cooperating
* Credit Suisse says cooperating with authorities (Recasts, adds detail)
Feb 10 Vardia Insurance Group ASA :
* Says total new sales in Norway, Sweden and Denmark in January 2015 were 92.6 million Norwegian crowns ($12.20 million) compared to 79.5 million crowns in same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5856 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Credit Suisse says cooperating with authorities (Recasts, adds detail)
COPENHAGEN, March 31 Denmark should tighten mortgage regulations for some of its most highly indebted households to help protect financial stability, the country's powerful Systemic Risk Council said in a statement.