Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 10 Formpipe Software AB :
* Q4 net sales 97.3 million Swedish crowns ($11.66 million) versus 84.1 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBITDA 28.9 million crowns versus 20.5 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBIT 16.8 million crowns versus 10.7 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3441 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order