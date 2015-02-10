BRIEF-Miragen Therapeutics receives orphan-drug designation for MRG-106
Miragen Therapeutics receives orphan-drug designation for MRG-106 for the treatment of mycosis fungoides
Feb 10 CAF :
CAF signs deal with Serco Group PLC for the supply of 75 railway cars in Scotland
Contract value ascends to about 200 million euros ($226 million)
DXP Enterprises announces 2016 fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results