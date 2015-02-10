Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 10 ConVISUAL AG :
* Starts operating under new name mVISE AG; expects for 2015 turnover of 6.5 million euros ($7.3 million)
* For 2015 plans expansion of planned participation in Just Intelligence GmbH to 76 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8857 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order