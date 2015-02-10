Feb 10 ConVISUAL AG :

* Starts operating under new name mVISE AG; expects for 2015 turnover of 6.5 million euros ($7.3 million)

* For 2015 plans expansion of planned participation in Just Intelligence GmbH to 76 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8857 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)