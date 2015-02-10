BRIEF-Wecast Network reports FY 2016 basic and diluted loss per share $0.72
* Wecast Network Inc - basic and diluted loss per share for 2016 was $0.72 as compared to a $0.34 loss per share in in 2015
Feb 10 Artnews SA :
* Issues no less than 300 and no more than 500 series A3 bonds worth up to 5 million zlotys ($1.34 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7221 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
** Pets at Home still seen by some fund managers as a play on people's unfailing willingness to spend money on their pets, even as short interest in the stock hits all-time highs