Feb 10 SabMiller Plc :

* Senior management changes

* Millercoors CEO Tom Long to retire 30 June board of directors has initiated a search for replacement

* Millercoors board of directors has accepted Tom's decision and is conducting a search to identify a successor to lead Millercoors through its next phase of growth and development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)