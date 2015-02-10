Feb 10 Cable & Wireless Communications Plc :

* Q3 trading update

* Group trading performance in line with outlook

* Mobile revenue up 4 percent driven by strong subscriber growth across Panama and lime markets

* Group revenue of $444 million, up 5 percent, 2 percent on a like-for-like basis

* Columbus acquisition on track to close before fiscal year end