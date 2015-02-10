Feb 10 Clover Industries :

* Expects HEPS for six months ended 31 December 2014 to be between 36 pct and 46 pct higher

* Expects HEPS between 105.25 cents per share and 112.98 cents per share (H114: HEPS 77,3 cents)

* Sees EPS for 6 months ended Dec 31-41 pct higher than first half of previous financial year at between 114.16 cents per share and 122.86 cents per share

* Revenue for period under review increased by 11 pct if phasing out of raw milk sales at cost to danone is excluded

* High farm gate milk prices not expected to reduce until after winter of 2015 as a result of fierce competition for raw milk currently experienced