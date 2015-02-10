Japan's listed companies were bankruptcy-free in the past year -research firm
TOKYO, March 31 Japan had no bankruptcies among listed companies in the just-ended fiscal year for the first time in 26 years, a research firm said on Friday.
Feb 10 Guler Yatirim Holding :
* Will not pay dividends for FY 2014
* To use 2014 profit for 2015 investments Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TOKYO, March 31 Japan had no bankruptcies among listed companies in the just-ended fiscal year for the first time in 26 years, a research firm said on Friday.
March 31 Inner Mongolia BaoTou Steel Union Co Ltd