BRIEF-Micro Focus in $5.5 bln syndication of new facilities
* Syndication in relation to proposed merger with software business segment of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
Feb 10 Temenos Group AG :
* Has acquired Akcelerant, leading U.S.-based financial software provider
* Consideration for the acquisition is $50 million in cash with a further $5 million subject to an earn-out over the next 3 years
* Impact of the acquisition is expected to be non-IFRS EPS neutral in 2015 and 2 pct accretive from 2016 onwards Source text - bit.ly/1CdN5KU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Syndication in relation to proposed merger with software business segment of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
TOKYO, March 31 U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake Partners LP and U.S. chipmaker Broadcom Ltd have offered Toshiba Corp about 2 trillion yen ($17.9 billion) for its chip unit, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.