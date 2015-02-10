Feb 10 Societe Pour l'Informatique Industrielle SII SA :

* Reports Q3 revenue of 81.2 million euros ($91.90 million) versus 75.4 million euros a year ago

* Confirms FY targets of organic growth in revenue and a profit level between the levels of of the two previous fiscal years