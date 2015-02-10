Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 10 Societe Pour l'Informatique Industrielle SII SA :
* Reports Q3 revenue of 81.2 million euros ($91.90 million) versus 75.4 million euros a year ago
* Confirms FY targets of organic growth in revenue and a profit level between the levels of of the two previous fiscal years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8835 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order