BRIEF-Fih Mobile announces appointment of executive directors
* Huang Chin Hsien and Luo Zhongsheng have been appointed as executive directors of company
Feb 10 Notrefamille.Com SA :
* Reports full year revenue of 9.97 million euros ($11.28 million) versus 10.44 million euros the previous year
* Q4 revenue rises 9.1 pct to 4.20 million euros
* Will not be in a position to lodge its financial report for year ended 31 December 2016 by reporting deadline of 31 march 2017