BRIEF-ABB CEO says will launch share buyback in second half of 2017
Feb 11 Belimo Holding AG :
* FY 2014 net sales in Swiss francs rose by 4.5 percent (6.6 percent in local currencies) to 493.9 million Swiss francs ($533 million)
* Expects FY operating income (EBIT) of about 81 million Swiss francs (first half 2014 42.0 million Swiss francs, previous year 81.3 million Swiss francs)
* Sees fy net income of about 67 million Swiss francs (first half 2014 33.6 million Swiss francs, previous year 62.6 million Swiss francs)
* Estimates that if sales growth targeted for 2015 is achieved, it will be difficult to generate growth in Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9265 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERN, April 4 Swiss financial watchdog FINMA has spoken to Credit Suisse about searches last week at the Swiss bank's offices in London, Paris and Amsterdam, FINMA Chief Executive Mark Branson said on Tuesday.