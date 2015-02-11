UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 11 HKScan Corporation :
* Q4 revenue 523.2 million euros ($592.10 million) versus 547.9 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating profit 7.1 million euros versus 10.9 million euros year ago
* Proposes dividend for 2014 of 0.10 euro per share
* Expects operating profit (EBIT) excluding non-recurring items to improve from 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8836 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.