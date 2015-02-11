BRIEF-ABB CEO says will launch share buyback in second half of 2017
Feb 11 Bobst Group SA :
* Says for the full year 2014, consolidated sales decreased by 54 million Swiss francs to 1.3 billion Swiss francs ($1.40 billion)
* New lower guidances for the year 2015
* Lowers its turnover guidance for the year 2015 from 1.25 billion Swiss francs to 1.33 billion Swiss francs to a new range of 1.15 billion Swiss francs to 1.23 billion Swiss francs
* Net profit 2015 should be higher than 15 million Swiss francs Source text - bit.ly/1CfTg0X Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9267 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERN, April 4 Swiss financial watchdog FINMA has spoken to Credit Suisse about searches last week at the Swiss bank's offices in London, Paris and Amsterdam, FINMA Chief Executive Mark Branson said on Tuesday.