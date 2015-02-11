Feb 11 Mustek Ltd

* Trading statement

* Headline EPS is expected to be between 20% and 32% higher than first half of previous financial year

* Net asset value per share is expected to be between 880 cents and 890 cents (1H14: 785,30 cents).

* Basic EPS for six months ended 31 December 2014 is expected to be between 22% and 34% higher than first half of previous financial year at between 50,39 cents and 55,34 cents (1H14: 41,30 cents)