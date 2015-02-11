Feb 11 Glencore Plc :

* Glencore's 23.9% stake in Lonmin Plc

* Intends during first half of 2015 to divest its non-core 23.9% stake in Lonmin Plc

* Currently proposed that divestment in Lonmin will be implemented by way of a distribution in specie to Glencore shareholders

* Distribution, currently about c.$3 cents per share, will not impact Glencore's approach towards its annual cash distribution consideration

* Will maintain constructive relationship it has developed with Lonmin until shareholder approval for proposed distribution is obtained

* Intention that Gary Nagle and Paul Smith, Glencore's two nominated representatives on Lonmin board, will step down