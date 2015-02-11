BRIEF-Noble Group says Franklin Resources ceases to be a substantial shareholder
* Says Franklin Resources Inc. is ceasing to be a substantial shareholder/unitholder
Feb 11 Vostok Nafta, 12 Mths:
* Net result for period was usd -127.45 million
* Vostok nafta says net asset value of company was usd 388.47 million on december 31, 5.24 usd per share
* The company has decided to discontinue the previously published monthly NAV reports and instead publish its NAV exclusively in connection with the Company's interim reports.
JOHANNESBURG, April 4 Moody's said on Tuesday it will not issue a sovereign credit rating decision on South Africa this Friday, as previously planned, but will do so after a review that could take 30 to 90 days.