Feb 11 Aquarius Platinum Ltd :

* Half-year results to 31 December 2014

* Revenue of $113 million comparable to prior corresponding period (PCP)

* Group mine EBITDA higher at $18 million (H1 2014: $10 million) due to higher production and improved cost management

* Share of profit from JV entities: EBITDA $27 million

* Group cash balance at 31 December 2014 of $164 million, with a further $8 million attributable to Aquarius held in JV entities

* Mine operating net cash flow increased by $5 million to a $10 million inflow (H1 2014: inflow of $5 million)

* Significant improvement in Kroondal's safety performance with LTIFR improving to 0.62 from 0.99 in PCP

* Mimosa platinum mine - production increased by 5 pct to 1.3 million tonnes