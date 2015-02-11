Feb 11 Aquarius Platinum Ltd :
* Half-year results to 31 December 2014
* Revenue of $113 million comparable to prior corresponding
period (PCP)
* Group mine EBITDA higher at $18 million (H1 2014: $10
million) due to higher production and improved cost management
* Share of profit from JV entities: EBITDA $27 million
* Group cash balance at 31 December 2014 of $164 million,
with a further $8 million attributable to Aquarius held in JV
entities
* Mine operating net cash flow increased by $5 million to a
$10 million inflow (H1 2014: inflow of $5 million)
* Significant improvement in Kroondal's safety performance
with LTIFR improving to 0.62 from 0.99 in PCP
* Mimosa platinum mine - production increased by 5 pct to
1.3 million tonnes
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)