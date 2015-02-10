Feb 10 Arco Vara AS

* Says Arco Investeeringute AS reached compromise with Compakt Capital OU

* Says under reached compromise Compakt Capital OU agreed to pay Arco Investeeringute AS 120,000 euros ($135,756)

* Says under reached compromise Arco Investeeringute AS agreed to waive all claims against Compakt Capital OU based on contract between counterparties Source text for Eikon:

