Feb 10 Solidium Oy

* Solidium oy : Solidium launches accelerated bookbuilt offering of Teliasonera shares

* Offering of 175 million shares in Teliasonera representing approximately 4.0 per cent of outstanding shares

* Current ownership interest of Solidium in Teliasonera is approximately 7.8 per cent of outstanding shares

* Will use proceeds of equity offering to prepare for repayment of maturing eur 600 million exchangeable bond

* Solidium has agreed not to dispose of any further teliasonera shares for a period of 90 days