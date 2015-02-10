(Repeats brief from the company's Austrian announcement to attach to alerts from same statement issued in Turkey)

* Announces establishment of a joint company with Nestle Nespresso S.A. for operation of Nespresso Cafes

* DO & CO and Nestle will hold 50 pct each

There will be a trial period in Viennese and London markets

