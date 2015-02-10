Feb 10 Telekom Austria

* Says sees 2015 sales up around 2 percent

* Says 2014 adjusted ebitda 1.286 billion eur

* Says net loss 185 million eur, or 190 million eur profit excluding items

* Says 2014 sales 4.02 billion eur

* Says would have made net profit of around 190 million eur without bulgaria impairment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)