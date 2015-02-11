Feb 11 (Reuters) -

* Unibet Group Q4 gross winnings revenue 78.0 million GBP versus mean forecast 84.5 million in reuters poll

* Unibet Group Q4 profit before tax 15.4 million gbp versus mean forecast 20.7 million in reuters poll

* Says board of directors proposes a dividend of GBP 1.640 (1.100) per share/SDR

* Unibet Group says in first five weeks of Q1 average daily gross winnings revenue has increased by approx 5 percent in GBP and approx 16 percent in local currencies over same period in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: