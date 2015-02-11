UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 11 (Reuters) -
* Unibet Group Q4 gross winnings revenue 78.0 million GBP versus mean forecast 84.5 million in reuters poll
* Unibet Group Q4 profit before tax 15.4 million gbp versus mean forecast 20.7 million in reuters poll
* Says board of directors proposes a dividend of GBP 1.640 (1.100) per share/SDR
* Unibet Group says in first five weeks of Q1 average daily gross winnings revenue has increased by approx 5 percent in GBP and approx 16 percent in local currencies over same period in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.