Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 11 Stockwik Forvaltning AB :
* Q4 revenue 26.0 million Swedish crowns ($3.10 million) versus 28.5 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBITDA profit 1.9 million crowns versus loss 6.4 million crowns year ago
* Proposes no 2014 dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3261 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order