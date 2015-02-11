Feb 11 Electra Private Equity Plc
* Concluded review and today announces several amendments to
financial affairs of company
* From 1 April 2015, no fee will be paid on cash and
management fee on non-core listed and primary fund investments
will reduce to 1 pct
* Multi-Currency revolving credit facility will be redrawn
in future as required to facilitate new investment or meet
ongoing expenses
* Content in present circumstances to accept additional
currency exposure that this debt repayment will bring
* However, company's foreign currency exposure will be kept
under review
* Board will now implement a distribution policy to return
to shareholders a targeted 3 pct of NAV per annum by way of cash
dividend or share buybacks
* Any shares bought back under this policy will be cancelled
