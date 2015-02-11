BRIEF-Carl Zeiss Meditec prelim H1 revenue up at EUR 588 mln
* Achieves first half 2016/17 revenue of approximately 580 million euros ($618.16 million)
Feb 11 Neuron Bio SA :
* Says its unit Neol Bio registers new patent application with the Spanish Patent and Trademark Office
* Says the application protects process for production of fatty alcohols based on the use of genetically improved variants of microorganism Neoleum Source text: bit.ly/1Cg0mm5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Achieves first half 2016/17 revenue of approximately 580 million euros ($618.16 million)
* Said on Monday that it has been granted marketing clearance for its epidural and intra-articular instruments and disposables in Australia