Feb 11 Bank of Russia:

* Bank of Russia appoints Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA) as provisional administration to manage Bank Tavricheskiy

* For the period of provisional administration powers of Bank Tavricheskiy shareholders and management are suspended to enable DIA to take operational control of bank's assets

* The goal of provisional administration of Bank Tavricheskiy is to conduct survey of bank's financial situation Source text: bit.ly/1ydazxe Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)