BRIEF-Seadrill CEO says top owner Fredriksen still involved in restructuring
* Top shareholder John Fredriksen still involved in the company's debt restructuring talks
Feb 11 Bank of Russia:
* Bank of Russia appoints Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA) as provisional administration to manage Bank Tavricheskiy
* For the period of provisional administration powers of Bank Tavricheskiy shareholders and management are suspended to enable DIA to take operational control of bank's assets
* The goal of provisional administration of Bank Tavricheskiy is to conduct survey of bank's financial situation
OSLO, April 4 The current shareholders of Seadrill should expect to lose almost all value of their stock as the company prepares for potential bankruptcy proceedings to restructure debt and liabilities of $14 billion, the rig firm said on Tuesday.