UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 11 Protek OJSC :
* Q4 preliminary revenue 47.32 billion roubles ($716.11 million) versus 39.05 billion roubles year ago
* 2014 preliminary revenue 156.67 roubles billion versus 139.3 billion roubles year ago
* Q4 distribution segment revenue 40.75 billion roubles versus 33.13 billion roubles year ago
* 2014 distribution segment revenue 133.39 billion roubles versus 119.74 billion roubles year ago
* Says group's revenue growth for 2014 was driven by all business segments, each showing an uptrend Source text: bit.ly/16S1K5Q Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.0790 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.