Feb 11 Balfour Beatty Plc :

* New chairman appointed to Balfour Beatty board

* Philip Aiken will join board as non-executive chairman with effect from 26 March 2015

* Current chairman Steve Marshall will retire from board on 25 March 2015

* Peter Zinkin, planning and developments director will step down from board on same date and will retire in August