BRIEF-Carl Zeiss Meditec prelim H1 revenue up at EUR 588 mln
* Achieves first half 2016/17 revenue of approximately 580 million euros ($618.16 million)
Feb 11 Airway Medic SA :
* Q4 operating loss 906,492 zlotys ($244,240)
* Q4 net loss 1.1 million zlotys
* Does not provide comparative data as it started its first FY on Sept. 25, 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7115 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Achieves first half 2016/17 revenue of approximately 580 million euros ($618.16 million)
* Said on Monday that it has been granted marketing clearance for its epidural and intra-articular instruments and disposables in Australia