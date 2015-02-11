Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 11 eWork Scandinavia AB :
* Q4 operating profit 15.6 million Swedish crowns ($1.87 million) versus 9.5 million crowns year ago
* Q4 order intake 2.74 billion crowns versus 1.90 billion crowns year ago
* Q4 revenue 1.39 billion crowns versus 1.11 billion crowns year ago
* Proposes 2014 dividend of 2.50 per share and an extra dividend of 2.00 crowns per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3293 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order