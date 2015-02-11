Feb 11 Lonmin Plc :

* Lonmin comments on Glencore's announced proposal

* Has noted statement made today by Glencore Plc ("Glencore")

* Views glencore's proposal as a constructive way forward which would enable Glencore shareholders to continue their participation in Lonmin's future

* Proposal is for approval of Glencore shareholders at their own annual general meeting on 7 May 2015

* Advised that when Glencore shareholder approval for distribution of its Lonmin shareholding has been received, Gary Nagle and Paul Smith will step down from Lonmin board