Feb 11 SnowWorld NV :

* Based on results for Q1 SnowWorld expects higher net operating profit for FY 2014/2015 and higher operating EBITDA

* In the previous financial year, SnowWorld achieved a net operating profit of 1.8 million euros ($2.0 million) and an operational EBITDA of 8.2 million euros

Says it is working on the development of new branches in Paris and Barcelona