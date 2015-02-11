Feb 11 Jubilee Platinum Plc :

* Funding secured for two platinum surface projects, issue of equity and Tjate update

* Detail design and engineering studies are expected to be completed by April 2015

* Placed 49,999,997 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in Jubilee at a price of 1.50 pence per share to raise about gbp 750 000 (zar 13 177 500) at current conversion rates