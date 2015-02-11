Feb 11 Thomas Cook Group Plc

* Thomas Cook Group Plc announces tender offer for its 6.75% guaranteed notes due 2015

* Is offering to purchase for cash any and all of its euro 400 million 6.75 percent guaranteed notes due 2015

* Tender offer begins on 11 February and will expire on 19 February 2015