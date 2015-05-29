Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Corrects Q4 revenue, operating profit and net result figures. The company corrected its own statement.)
Feb 11 Europejski Fundusz Energii SA (EFE) :
* Q4 revenue 255,850 zlotys ($67,734)
* Q4 operating profit 182,120 zlotys
* Q4 net loss 379,635 zlotys
* Does not provide comparative data as it compiles consolidated statements for the first time in FY 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7773 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order