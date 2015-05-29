(Corrects Q4 revenue, operating profit and net result figures. The company corrected its own statement.)

Feb 11 Europejski Fundusz Energii SA (EFE) :

* Q4 revenue 255,850 zlotys ($67,734)

* Q4 operating profit 182,120 zlotys

* Q4 net loss 379,635 zlotys

* Does not provide comparative data as it compiles consolidated statements for the first time in FY 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7773 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)