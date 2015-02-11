Feb 11 Polyus Gold International Ltd

* Has approved construction of 220 kv Razdolinskaya-Taiga grid and 220 kv Taiga substation in Krasnoyarsk

* Commissioning of project is expected to significantly increase existing power delivery capacity to company's Krasnoyarsk operations

* Expected that at least 250 MW will be available for use by other electricity consumers

* Commissioning of grid and substation is expected in H2 2016

* Capital expenditure for project is currently estimated at approximately rub 6.7 billion (USD 110 million)

* Following commissioning of project, company expects to significantly reduce its consumption of coal and heating oil used by its krasnoyarsk operations for power generation