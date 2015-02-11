Feb 11 Polyus Gold International Ltd
* Has approved construction of 220 kv Razdolinskaya-Taiga
grid and 220 kv Taiga substation in Krasnoyarsk
* Commissioning of project is expected to significantly
increase existing power delivery capacity to company's
Krasnoyarsk operations
* Expected that at least 250 MW will be available for use by
other electricity consumers
* Commissioning of grid and substation is expected in H2
2016
* Capital expenditure for project is currently estimated at
approximately rub 6.7 billion (USD 110 million)
* Following commissioning of project, company expects to
significantly reduce its consumption of coal and heating oil
used by its krasnoyarsk operations for power generation
