BRIEF-Noble Group says Franklin Resources ceases to be a substantial shareholder
* Says Franklin Resources Inc. is ceasing to be a substantial shareholder/unitholder
Feb 11 Skue Sparebank :
* Q4 net interest income 36.3 million Norwegian crowns ($4.76 million) versus 33.0 million crowns year ago
* Q4 net profit 5.0 million crowns versus 31.1 million crowns year ago
* Proposes 2014 cash dividend of 4.00 crowns per equity certificate
* Sees satisfactory income from ordinary bank operations in the coming period
* Expects that low interest rates will lead to reduced net interest in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6183 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Franklin Resources Inc. is ceasing to be a substantial shareholder/unitholder
JOHANNESBURG, April 4 Moody's said on Tuesday it will not issue a sovereign credit rating decision on South Africa this Friday, as previously planned, but will do so after a review that could take 30 to 90 days.