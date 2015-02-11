Feb 11 Piquadro SpA :

* 9 months of 2014/2015 revenue of 48.53 million euros ($54.82 million), up 7.1 percent year on year

* 9 months of 2014/2015 EBITDA 6.9 million euros up 8.1 percent year on year

* 9 months of 2014/2015 net profit 2.9 million euros up 14 percent year on year

* Expects FY growth in similar lines as registered in first 9 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8853 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)