UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 11 Piquadro SpA :
* 9 months of 2014/2015 revenue of 48.53 million euros ($54.82 million), up 7.1 percent year on year
* 9 months of 2014/2015 EBITDA 6.9 million euros up 8.1 percent year on year
* 9 months of 2014/2015 net profit 2.9 million euros up 14 percent year on year
* Expects FY growth in similar lines as registered in first 9 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8853 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.