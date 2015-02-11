Feb 11 Sorin SpA :

* Q4 net profit of 21 million euros ($23.76 million) versus 22.8 million euros last year

* Q4 revenue of 196.5 million euros, up 5 pct year on year

* Sees for 2015 revenue growth of 4 pct-6 pct versus FY 2014 results of 746.9 million euros

* Sees 2015 net profit in line with FY 2014 result of 55.1 million euros

* Sees Q1 2015 revenue growth of 2 pct-3 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)