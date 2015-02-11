Feb 11 Ansaldo STS SpA :

* FY 2014 EBIT of 124.5 million euros ($140.81 million), up 6.4 pct

* FY 2014 revenue up 6 percent, at 1.3 billion euros

* FY 2014 EBIT margin (ROS) of 9.6 pct vs 9.5 pct at Dec 31, 2013

* Expects FY 2015 revenue of between 1.3 billion euros and 1.4 billion euros

* Sees FY 2015 EBIT margin (ROS) flat at 9.6 pct

* New orders in FY 2014 up 23 pct, at 1.8 billion euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8842 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)