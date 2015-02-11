BRIEF-Demetra Investment reports NAV at 0.5982 euros per share
* Reports net asset value (NAV )as of March 31 at 0.5982 euros ($0.6374) per share
Feb 11 Doradcy24 SA :
* Pawel Wozniak becomes the chairman of the company's management board
* Previously Wozniak was delegated to act as the temporary chairman of the board
* Jerzy Dera replaces Wozniak as the chairman of the supervisory board Source text for Eikon: and and Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reports net asset value (NAV )as of March 31 at 0.5982 euros ($0.6374) per share
BEIJING, April 4 China's newly approved economic zone in heavily polluted Hebei province will focus on building clusters of high-tech and innovative businesses and take over some "non-capital functions" from Beijing, a government adviser was quoted as saying.