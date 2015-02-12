Feb 12 KBC Groupe SA :

* Last quarter continues profitable trend. 2014 profit at 1.8 billion euros

* For full-year 2014, adjusted net profit amounted to 1,629 million euros, compared with 960 million euros in 2013

* For 2014 as a whole, KBC generated a profit of 1,762 million euros

* Net profit of 457 million euros, compared with 591 million euros in previous quarter and -294 million euros in last quarter of 2013

* Adjusted net profit came to 477 million euros for last quarter of 2014 well up on -340 million euros recorded in Q4 of 2013

* Net interest income FY 2014 at 4,308 million euros versus 4,077 million euros in 2013

* Net interest margin widens from 2.15 pct to 2.16 pct

* Intend not to pay a dividend in respect of 2015, which means that no coupon will be paid to flemish regional government either

* Against background of an improving global economic environment, main risks for euro area in 2015 are political ones

* Monetary policy divergence between FED and ECB led to a notable depreciation of euro against US dollar in Q4, which we expect to continue in 2015