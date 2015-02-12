Feb 12 Lonza Group AG :

* Says TiGenix and Lonza sign agreement for manufacture of stem cell-based treatment of complex perianal fistulas in Crohn's disease

* Says to manufacture CX601 product for TiGenix's phase 3 trial in U.S. at Lonza's Walkersville, Maryland (US) facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)