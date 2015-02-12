Feb 12 TiGenix NV :

* Sign agreement for manufacture of stem cell-based treatment of complex perianal fistulas in Crohn's Disease

* Under agreement, Lonza will manufacture material for phase 3 trial of Cx601 in U.S. at Lonza's cell therapy production facility in Walkersville, Maryland (U.S.)

