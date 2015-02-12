Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Feb 12 TiGenix NV :
* Sign agreement for manufacture of stem cell-based treatment of complex perianal fistulas in Crohn's Disease
* Under agreement, Lonza will manufacture material for phase 3 trial of Cx601 in U.S. at Lonza's cell therapy production facility in Walkersville, Maryland (U.S.)
* Will begin process of technology transfer to Lonza in coming weeks
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.