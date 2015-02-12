Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 12 Enea AB
* Q4 operating profit 29 msek (25)
* Q4 sales 119 msek (106)
* Sees higher profit/share in 2015 versus 2014
* Sees sales growth in 2015 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order