UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 12 Soktas Tekstil :
* Says to issue bonds up to 100 million lira ($39.93 million) value
* Says to issue bonds through private placement or to qualified investors
* Says authorizes Unlu Menkul Degerler as intermediary for bond issue
* Says issuing scheme and maturity dates to be decided later Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.5044 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.