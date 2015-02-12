Feb 12 Soktas Tekstil :

* Says to issue bonds up to 100 million lira ($39.93 million) value

* Says to issue bonds through private placement or to qualified investors

* Says authorizes Unlu Menkul Degerler as intermediary for bond issue

* Says issuing scheme and maturity dates to be decided later Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.5044 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)