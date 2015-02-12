UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 12 Tomtom Nv
* TomTom reports fourth quarter and full year 2014 results
* Q4 group revenue of eur 258 million (Q4 '13: eur 268 million)
* EBIT margin of 1 pct (Q4 '13: 2 pct)
* FY adjusted EPS of eur 0.27 (FY '13: eur 0.26)
* Q4 gross margin of 51 pct (Q4 '13: 54 pct)
* Q4 EBIT margin of 1 pct (Q4 '13: 2%)
* Sees 2015 adjusted EPS of around eur 0.20
* Outlook for 2015 revenue grows to around eur 1 billion
* In 2015, we will maintain level of investment (both capex and opex) in our core technologies. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.