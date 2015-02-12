UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects headline and third bullet to say that Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko has been appointed President and not CEO.)
Feb 12 Marimekko Oyj :
* Mika Ihamuotila, current President and CEO and Vice Chairman of Board, announced that he will be available for election as Chairman of Board
* He will step down from his position as President of Marimekko
* Board of Directors resolved to appoint Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko as the new President Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.